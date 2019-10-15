Montgomery County investigators seize student cell phones during hazing investigation

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has provided an update on a hazing investigation involving students in the Montgomery Independent School District.

This is a copy of the news release sent to KBTX on Tuesday:

On Friday, October 11, 2019, pursuant to a search warrant, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seized 4 cell phones from students of the Montgomery Independent School District.

The cell phones were seized in conjunction with the alleged hazing incident, and are currently undergoing forensic examination. Detectives are aware of rumors about existing video of the alleged hazing incident and encourage anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office as well as Children’s Safe Harbor have interviewed numerous individuals in regards to the hazing incident.

As this is a complex and sensitive investigation, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is committed to dedicating as much time as needed to ensure a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation.

This investigation involves juveniles which further adds to the complexity of this case, and the methods of investigation. By law and policy we are limited on the amount of information we can release.

Detectives are aware of a similar incident that occurred in Montgomery County Maryland in 2018-2019 involving high school hazing.

We want the public to be aware that misinformation and rumors from that incident are being confused with our local investigation. We also ask the public and media for patience as we investigate all of the facts and circumstances surrounding these allegations.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to

Case #19A322293.