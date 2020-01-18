Montgomery man facing possession charges after two-vehicle accident

College Station Police arrested a Montgomery man Friday night when a two-vehicle accident led to a drug bust.

Police say witnesses called 911 after a two-vehicle accident near Southwest Parkway and Dartmouth Drive. Witnesses say they saw Dominique Armbruster of Montgomery run from the scene of the accident and throw a bag in a trashcan at a nearby gas station.

When the police arrived, they located and searched the bag. Police say they found 44.9 grams of THC oil. Police searched Armbruster’s vehicle and found a .45 caliber pistol, and two 9mm pistols. Two of the guns were found in a locked backpack, police say.

CSPD arrested Armbruster and charged him with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was booked in the Brazos County Jail on a $21,000 bond.

He has since been released.