Moody Gardens expanding holiday attractions

Moody Gardens in Galveston is adding to their famous winter attractions, now called "Holiday in the Gardens."

The seasonal displays are open November 16 through January 12 this year.

ICE LAND: Christmas Around the World is crafted from 2 million pounds of ice and will feature famous landmarks including the Alamo, Big Ben, the Sydney Opera House, the Great Wall of China, and more.

The Festival of Lights is also bigger and better than ever.

For tickets and more information, visit moodygardens.com.