More April showers: Watching strong storm chance this week

We told you this week had a little bit of everything!

First thing's first: pack the short sleeves the next couple days, put the java on ice, and get ready to sweat. We'll top out Tuesday and Wednesday near 90, with heat index at or above 90 degrees from lunch to dinner.

Gulf moisture at the surface coupled with the "Sub-Tropical Jet" we've had on hand for the past week or so will give a chance for a few thunderstorms ahead of Thursday. While we won't rule out a storm popping up Tuesday, the chance for storms looks higher by late afternoon Wednesday. While a large portion of us will stay dry and hot, a quick strong wind gust and maybe even some hail can't be ruled out before we reach the second half of the week.

Thursday's rain and storm chance will bring us higher overall coverage. Once again, a strong, damaging wind gust and some hail can't be ruled out.

Cooler air comes with Thursday's rain chance! Some lingering showers will be possible on a much cooler Good Friday, then we turn our attention to a quick "reload" of moisture Saturday into Sunday. We still need to fine tune this, but another round of thunderstorms will be a possibility before Easter weekend is over, eventually bringing drier and MUCH cooler air our way to start next week.