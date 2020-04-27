More midweek storms: Tuesday into Tuesday night severe potential

A cool, crisp beginning to Monday turns warm, breezy, and eventually humid before the day is done. High pressure has moved eastward, allowing gulf moisture to spill back into the Lone Star State.

What happens next is a spring staple and one that we’ve seen play out several times already: an afternoon of dry line “will they or won’t they” thunderstorms, then a front.

What’s different this time around: Storm chance looks highest with the front moving through, making this potentially more of a nighttime storm chance for the Brazos Valley.

While we won’t rule out a pop up storm Tuesday afternoon (potentially severe, but isolated)

We're currently thinking that the main show for the Brazos Valley will come after 10pm Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

A line of storms is expected to move southward into our northern counties, then trek through the area and potentially be south and closer to the coast by the time we get to sunrise Wednesday.

Strong, straightline wind and heavy rain will be the main threat with these thunderstorms. We'll monitor for an isolated hail threat, and a brief, spin-up tornado can't be ruled out at this point, it doesn't look overly likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Because of the overnight severe threat, we'll shamelessly plug our KBTX PinPoint Weather App once again. Keep your smart phone nearby through the overnight and have a way to receive notifications IF strong storms pop up overnight. Otherwise, chances are you'll sleep through this rain chance and wake up to a cooler, less humid rest of the week.

Sunshine returns by or before Wednesday afternoon, then We'll bump up closer to 90 again by Friday!