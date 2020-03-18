More rain coming: Eyeing strong storm chance Friday

Passing showers and thundershowers Tuesday were able to drop an inch and a half of rain in a couple spots, whereas most saw a quick, quaint downpour, if anything.

Coverage of rain will continue to build before the week is done, so don't run the sprinklers just yet!

Now through Thursday afternoon: Another round of passing rain and an isolated storm is possible Wednesday afternoon, and we'll once again keep our eye on West Texas storms to see if they can sneak into the Brazos Valley by the early morning drive Thursday.

Right now, those west of Highway 6 have the best chance to get the day started on the damp side. Right now, severe weather is not expected in our area, but if storms last this far east, a strong wind threat is not totally off the table.

The slightly better chance for a strong storm or two comes Friday.

As an upper level storm system swings across the state, a cold front will drag our way early Friday, and the initial push of storms could contain strong winds and potentially some small hail.

The severe threat is low, but worth watching from overnight Thursday to early/mid-morning Friday. As the front passes, the severe threat goes with it, then rounds of showers and a few storms are expected throughout the day Friday. The cold front looks to push down to the coast, but a couple, weaker disturbances will likely still move over our neck of the woods over the weekend. That'll give us a chance for another inch or more before we turn the page to Monday.

When all is said and done, widespread totals of 1-2" look likely, with most falling on Friday.

Bottom line: Prep for a wet, potentially rowdy start to Friday, with more rain coming afterward and into the weekend. The COLDER air will stick with us through the weekend, where we'll likely bounce back to about 80 degrees by Monday.