More rain coming this week; could be heavy at times Friday

Scattered rain and isolated, non-severe thunderstorms rattled through the Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon.

Miss out?

More rain is in the forecast as the week carries on.

Wednesday and Thursday will likely be a hit-or-miss -- with most missing -- chance since the potential will be tied to decaying activity drifting this way from West Texas. Still, a few spots of rain cannot be ruled out either day.

The big, and most likely, event comes to the Brazos Valley Friday. Specifically in the morning.

A cold front is scheduled to arrive right around sunrise Friday. Along and ahead of that wind shift, rain and thunderstorms -- some of which may be strong to briefly severe. Timing would likely fall between 4am and 8am for this activity. If these storms bring a cause for concern, it would likely be due to strong wind and heavy rain that could cause minor and brief street flooding. By the dnd of the day, 1" to 1.5" of rain is not ruled out.

As the big storms move away, temperatures quickly fall to the mid and upper 50s Friday morning. Light, scattered rain through the day is expected to keep that chill around as we close out the workweek.

The irony to these temperatures? Friday is the first, official, full day of the spring season. Expect to wrap up winter feeling like spring and to start spring feeling like winter.

