More than 100 new COVID-19 cases among Walker County prisoners

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is reporting 108 new cases of COVID-19 among prisoners in Walker County.

The total number of cases across seven TDCJ facilities in the county jumped from 299 on Tuesday to 407 on Wednesday.

Of these new cases, 56 were at the Wynne Unit in Huntsville and 52 were at the Estelle Unit in northern Walker County.

There was also one new employee case at the Estelle Unit.

Across Texas, 2,214 offenders and 750 staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The TDCJ says 32 offenders and 7 employees have died from the virus.