More than 1,000 people came together for Taste of Aggieland

The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce kicked off their 25th Annual Taste of Aggieland on Tuesday, where restaurants from across the Brazos Valley showcased their best dishes.

More than 1,000 people from across the Brazos Valley filed into the Brazos County Expo to eat the tastiest food from across the community.

"We have 36 restaurants that are out here," said CEO of the B/CS Chamber of Commerce, Glen Brewer. "

Brewer said he always looks forward to the big turnout.

"They're able to come out here, sample what our local restaurants serve, have a fun evening, hang out with each other and it's all for a good cause," said Brewer.

Brewer said a portion of the funds raised at the event will go to scholarships for culinary students at the local high schools.

"It's not just coming here and eating good food, it's coming out here and meeting your friends and neighbors," said Brewer.