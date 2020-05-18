600+ families get food at Bryan food bank distribution site

The Brazos Valley Food Bank gave out free food to 629 households at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex on Monday.

It was their second of seven free drive-thru food giveaways scheduled across the Brazos Valley.

The food bank says from February to March, 40 percent of their clients have been first-timers and that number is climbing.

"These events that we're doing are going to help people understand that you can get this and then also take advantage to know where the pantries are if you need them," explained Brazos Valley Food Bank executive director Theresa Mangapora.

"There really isn't any reason why people have to stop just because they have food in their pantry at the time. Keep getting some more because we really don't know how long this is going to last, and we have it now. Who's to say something will happen where we don't have it again like March because global economic factors out of our control," said Mangapora.

People were given a box of nonperishables, produce, meat and dairy, and a hot meal from Chick Fil A. Those in line said COVID-19 has made things extremely difficult, from losing jobs to having their hours cut.

"No funds, no food, kids at home, and many families need this because the kids depend on the school for the food. This is a blessing," said Brazos County resident Sefonia Bailey.

Brazos County will have two food drives because it is the largest area the food bank serves. The second one will be held on Friday, March 22, at Veteran's Park.

Wednesday, a drive-thru location will be set up at Burleson County at the Fairgrounds. It will open from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., or until supplies run out.