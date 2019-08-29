More than 800 laws passed in Texas take effect September 1

On September 1, 820 new Texas laws will go into effect after being passed in the 86th legislative session earlier this year.

From lemonade stands to raising the smoking age, Texas lawmakers had a busy session in Austin.

State Bill 1232 will allow Texans to have alcohol delivered right to their front doors. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission will give permits to qualifying beer and wine retailers so they can make those deliveries.

From alcohol deliveries to legalizing lemonade stands, previously, without the proper operating permits, lemonade stands would be shut down. Now residents under 18 will be able to sell non-alcoholic beverages thanks to HB 234.

There will also be a change in the legal smoking age. State Bill 21 says anyone under the age of 21 will not be able to purchase or consume cigarettes, e-cigarettes, or any other tobacco products.

It will also be illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to be in possession of any tobacco product. This change will not apply to active military members under 21.

Starting Sunday, House Bill 446 says you will be able to carry brass knuckles, clubs, and self-defense wild kat keychains. These weapons will not have to be registered to be carried.

Finally, hemp and hemp-based CBD oil laws are expanding. House Bill 1325 will clarify that hemp-based products over the counter are legal as long as they contain no more than 0.3% THC. The medicinal use of prescribed CBD oil with 0.5% THC is also expanding to more diseases such as autism and terminal cancer.

For more information on these and other bills passed in the 86th legislature, Click here

