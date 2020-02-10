More wet weather in store for the Brazos Valley through Wednesday

Keep the umbrellas around, Brazos Valley. More rain is expected to reach the area.

After 0.25" to 0.5" of rain touched many of us, PinPoint Radar has gone quiet and skies dry Monday evening.

Light rain has the opportunity to start up as early as 3am to 6am Tuesday. Heaviest rain of the morning should set up just north of Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties as the next disturbance in this pearl strand moves past.

While many have the opportunity to stay decently dry sunrise to lunchtime Tuesday, scattered light rain and drizzle are expected to expand in coverage through the afternoon and into the evening hours.

For as drippy and soggy as Tuesday may feel, low rainfall totals to the tune of 0.25" or less is all that is expected in area rain gauges by sunset .

CHECK INTERACTIVE RADAR ON THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

The weather maker responsible for pushing these colder, wet conditions our way will travel across Texas Wednesday.

Starting in the pre-sunrise hours of the day and lasting until early afternoon, a band of slow-moving, heavy rain and non-severe thunderstorms is expected for the middle of the week. This is where we get our biggest drink of water of the event, and the chance to collect an event total of 1.5" to 3" of rain, between what fell today and what is still to come.

By the way, throughout all of this, expect temperatures to move very little. Morning 40s turn into afternoon 50s for much of the Brazos Valley.

Want to time out your rain chance over the next 48 hours? More information is included in the video above.