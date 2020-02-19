Motorcycle crash in College Station caught on camera

A Wednesday morning crash in College Station involving a motorcycle was caught on camera and shared with KBTX.

A camera captured the moment a motorcycle collided with a car on Wellborn Road in College Station. (Video courtesy: James)

The man on the motorcycle told police the throttle jammed and he lost control of the bike as he entered the intersection of Wellborn Road and George Bush Drive.

A camera on a nearby Tesla caught the moment he collided with the front of a car stopped at a traffic light southbound on Wellborn.

Due to the disturbing images, KBTX has chosen to stop the video right at the moment of impact. It continues to show the man being ejected off the motorcycle and tossed high into the air before making a hard landing onto the roadway.

Police said he had only minor injuries and nobody in the car was hurt.