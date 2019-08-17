Mother arrested after child found wandering busy street

Police in Bryan say a mother was arrested after her child was found alone near a busy street.

26-year-old Gabriella Hogan is being charged with endangering a child. According to police, the Hogan's 4-year-old was seen walking by himself near Broadmoor and Briarcrest just before 3 pm Saturday.

Police made contact with the child and learned his address when they went to the home there was no one there.

Then just after 5 pm, Hogan reported her son missing to police. She was subsequently arrested.