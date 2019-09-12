Mother arrested for drunk driving with 9-year-old in car

Bryan police say a local mother was arrested for driving drunk with her 9-year-old in the car after leaving a bar on Wednesday.

According to authorities, Gabriela Contreras-Rodriguez, 39, went to a downtown bar in Bryan around 8:30 p.m.

Police say since she couldn't go in the bar with her son, she had someone else bring her two beers.

Officers found her after someone called saying she was driving recklessly. They caught her driving through a red light on Main Street.

She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

