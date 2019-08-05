Mother arrested for road rage crash with child in her car

A College Station mother was arrested for intentionally ramming a man's car while her four-year-old child was unbuckled.

Authorities say Maya Noellus, 34, was following the victim on University Drive around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The victim called the police to report her. According to officers, that's when she rear-ended him and pulled up alongside his car to yell at him.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the four-year-old unrestrained without a car seat.

Noellus was arrested and charged with child endangerment.