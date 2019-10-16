Mother of 2 children found dead in Central Texas home arrested

The mother of two young children who were found dead in a home in Temple was jailed Wednesday, charged with two counts of child endangerment.

Terrikah Haynes, 36, is held in lieu of bonds totaling $300,000 according to online records.

She was booked into the Bell County Jail just after noon Wednesday.

Two-year-old Terric Boyd and 1-year-old Janea Boyd were found dead in a home on Sept. 30 at West Avenue P and South 35th Street, along with a woman who was conscious, but unresponsive and the two girls, ages 4 and 6, who were placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

“Officers observed that the home did not have electricity or running water. There was also no food or fluids in the home for consumption,” Temple police spokesman Cody Weems said in a press release Wednesday.

Autopsy results are still pending in the deaths.

Funeral services for the two are still pending.

The children’s mother appeared in court Tuesday for a custody hearing.

The two girls will remain in custody of the state until another hearing on Nov. 19.

A home study is underway to determine if a relative could take them in.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services confirmed that it’s conducting a joint investigation with Temple police.

The children were found dead after Salvation Army employees, who were working with the family, went to the home on Sept. 30 to do a welfare check, got no response and then called police

Officers responded just before 11:40 a.m. on Sept. 30 and made entry into the house.

The children appeared to have been dead for some time, police said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Scott & White Medical Center.

She appeared to be in a catatonic state, an officer said.

Police obtained a search warrant and then re-entered the home late in the afternoon on Sept. 30.

They have not released information on what, if anything, they found.

Area residents have created a makeshift memorial of stuffed animals and flowers outside the home.