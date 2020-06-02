Mother of Central Texas boy found dead in dumpster charged

Laura Sanchez, who told police her 2-year-old son disappeared early Monday afternoon in the Pecan Bottoms area of Cameron Park after she looked away briefly, was charged with injury to a child Tuesday after the toddler’s body was found Tuesday morning in a dumpster near a church about 2 ½ miles from the park.

Sanchez, 35, told police she last saw her son, Frankie Gonzales, early Monday afternoon in the area of the restrooms near the splash pad in the Pecan Bottoms.

She said he disappeared after she turned away briefly.

But police spokesman Garen Bynum said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon investigators determined the toddler was never in the park.

Sanchez provided information that led to the discovery of the toddler’s body at around 8 a.m. Tuesday in a dumpster near Park Lake Drive Baptist Church at 701 North 27th St.

"The information found throughout the investigation confirmed that Frankie was never taken to Cameron Park, and the missing child report that was initially called in was a diversion to Frankie's actual whereabouts," he said.

After she confessed to family members, Bynum said, she told police her son was no longer alive and led them to the body.

Police don’t know how long the boy has been dead.

Investigators are awaiting autopsy results, Bynum said, but foul play is suspected.

“Frankie did not die of natural causes,” he said.

A warrant for Sanchez’s arrest was issued at around noon, he said.

Courthouse officials Tuesday refused to release the police affidavit submitted for the warrant, saying court offices were closing early so the document won't be available until Wednesday.

Sanchez was booked into the McLennan County Jail early Tuesday afternoon.

Her bond had not been set.

She's identified on the jail's online roster as Laura Jane Villalon.

Her car has been impounded, police confirmed Tuesday.

“This is a tragic scene,” Bynum said earlier Tuesday.

“This is a very tragic thing we’re having to deal with.”

“We are, as a police department, we are hurting. This is a very hard thing for officers to work,” he said.

“We’re all parents as well.”

Officers responded to the Pecan Bottoms area just before 2 p.m. Monday and about an hour later closed the park entirely.

While Waco Fire Department rescue crews searched the nearby Brazos River, officers spread out through the park. Bloodhounds from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice unit in Gatesville were brought in to help in the search.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for the youngster just after 7:30 p.m. Monday after the hours-long search came up empty.

Police said they were told the boy was wearing a red and gray Mickey Mouse shirt, gray pants and black and white Nike shoes when he was last seen.

A shirt matching that description was later found near Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Lake Shore Drive, but investigators said they didn’t think the shirt was the toddler’s.

Investigators were also looking into whether a pair of black Nike shoes found at North 18th Street and Herring Avenue belonged to the boy.

(Neill Main and Tyler Bowman contributed to this story)