DPS warns drivers to move over or slow down

Drivers in the Bryan District will get a reminder of the Move Over/Slow Down law on Feb. 19.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will be conducting an enforcement operation and the Department of Transportation will be there as a non-enforcement party.

The law requires drivers to move out of the lane closest to specified vehicles stopped on the side of the road if the road has multiple lanes that travel in the same direction. If this is not possible to do legally and safely, drivers must slow down to 20 mph below the speed limit.

The Move Over/Slow Down law lists the vehicles drivers must move over or slow down to. The vehicles are police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks. Later highway and maintenance vehicles, utility service vehicles and stationary solid waste and recycling vehicles were added to the list.

“Our Highway Patrol Troopers and other officers risk their lives every day for the people of Texas, and their safety is particularly vulnerable while working on the side of the road, where the slightest mistake by a passing motorist can end in tragedy,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “While our officers are serving and protecting Texans, we’re asking drivers to do their part by adhering to the law – simply move over or slow down.”

McCraw also advises that even though the law is only enforced when certain vehicles are pulled over, it is safer for everyone if it is applied to any vehicle pulled over on the side of the road.

“In addition to complying with the law to protect those who work on the side of the road, we encourage motorists to show the same courtesy to fellow drivers stopped along the roadways. Let’s all get home safely,” said McCraw.

Violators can be fined up to $200. If the fine includes property damage, the fine can go up to $500. If bodily injury is caused, violators can be charged with a Class B misdemeanor leading to possible jail time and a fine up to $2,000.

