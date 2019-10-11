Much needed rain fell across parts of the Brazos Valley

Not only did we see temperatures come crashing down overnight as a cold front slid through the Brazos Valley, but it also brought some much needed rain to portions of the area.

The latest drought monitor that came out on Thursday morning showed that Severe Drought and Moderate Drought Conditions had slid further east this week due to a lack of rain.

A line of showers and storms rolled in just after 2AM Friday and lasted through about 10AM just ahead of the cold front as it made its push towards the coast. A second round of showers and storms moved through just ahead of 1PM and was east of the Brazos Valley just after 5PM.

Official reporting stations showed our north and northeastern counties were able to pick up anywhere from 0.50” to over 2.50” of rain during that time.

Here are some of the Weather Watcher totals we received as of 6PM:

• Easterwood: 0.52”

• Coulter Field: 2.29”

• Gause: 1.55”

• Snook: 0.44”

• Leona: 2.09”

• Shady Grove: 1.50”

• Carlos: 0.90”

• Wixon Valley: 3.40”

• W. Brazos Co (off HWY 21): 1.60”

• Lovelady: 1.20”

• Kurten: 2.40”

• North Zulch: 2.50”

More rain is in the forecast starting Sunday and lingering into the upcoming week.

