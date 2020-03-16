Muggy and warm with a chance: Cooler weather waits until later

Most of the Brazos Valley has dipped into the 50s and low 60s early Monday, but we're set to get a rush of gulf moisture by the end of the day.

Like the past several days, a quick little dose of sunshine will likely be enough to get us to about 80 degrees before the day is done. We'll wake up and do it all over again (only a little warmer) each morning through Friday, where a cold front is set to give us one of the best chances for widespread storms this week.

This should also be our biggest opportunity to collect rainfall. Latest numbers from long range models try to produce a good 1-2" area wide, with some thunderstorms potentially dropping more.

Yes, we said cold front! While we're not going to find any freezes, frost, or anything like that, you'll probably reach for the jackets as early as Friday. It remains to be seen how long it takes for gulf moisture to win back over and bring us back to the 80s, but for now, expect lingering showers throughout the weekend and a mild chill throughout, too, topping out near 60. Stay tuned!