Multiple vehicles damaged by fire at Bryan towing company

Multiple vehicles were damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon at a towing company in Bryan.

At least 5 vehicles were damaged in a lot at R&J Towing and Recovery in the 2400 block of Clarks Lane just before 5:00 p.m.

Thick smoke could be seen for miles coming from the yard after the fire quickly spread from one vehicle to the next.

Investigators with the Bryan Fire Department were on scene along with firefighters and said they would begin their work into the cause of the fire once the flames were extinguished.

Reportedly, nobody was at the business when the fire started and nobody was injured, firefighters said.