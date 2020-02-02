Multiple agencies responding to large fire in west Walker County

Multiple fire agencies are working to contain a fast-moving wildfire on the west side of Walker County.

Authorities monitoring the situation say at least one house is reported on fire along Birdwell Road north of SH 30 near Bedias.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has deployed several dozers to help crews on the ground.

Firefighters have evacuated other nearby homes as a precaution.

A message on the Crabb's Prairie Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page says drivers should watch for responding emergency vehicles on SH 30 and FM 1696.

KBTX has a crew on the way to the area to gather more details.