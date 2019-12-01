Multiple crashes reported on Highway 6 from Hearne to Navasota

Multiple crashes Sunday night on Highway 6 are causing significant backups in Robertson, Brazos, and Grimes Counties.

The first pair of collisions occurred around 5:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 south of Navasota. The other happened near the Millian exit in south Brazos County.

Significant backups were reported due to the wrecks.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m., a motorcycle crash was reported on the northbound lanes of Highway 6 south of Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

At the same time, there was also a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Robertson County near Sutton Road causing delays in both directions.

One of the vehicles was reported upside down in a ditch.

Robertson County emergency crews were also working on an accident with serious injuries reported on the Highway 79 overpass between Hearne and Franklin.