Burleson County has several events going on for Relay for Life.

The traditional Relay for Life event is on October 5 at the Burleson County Cowboy Church starting at 5:00 p.m.

Trail Ride for Relay by Mystic Meadow Pony Rescue is also on October 5.

November 9 is the Fall Holiday Craft Show from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Relay for Life.

For more information about these events, call Debbie Ondrasek at (979)873-4526 or Jan Spears at (979)200-9146.