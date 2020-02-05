Multiple fire crews respond to Calvert house fire

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire Tuesday night in Calvert.

Crews from Calvert, Hearne, and Bremond worked together to take out the blaze on Martin Luther King Street. The fire started at around 9:30 p.m.

Fire crews say by the time they arrived at the home the fire had already gone through the roof and spread quickly throughout the house leaving it uninhabitable.

The home belongs to a woman who was not home at the time. She’s been notified and connected with the American Red Cross for assistance.

Luckily no one was injured.

The cause is still under investigation but it appeared to be electrical and started in a kitchenette type of area.