Multiple fire departments respond to building fire at Walker County trade school

Multiple area fire agencies were called to assist with a building fire Wednesday evening at a trade school near New Waverly in Walker County.

The fire has destroyed at least one building on the property of Gulf Coast Trades Center on Forest Service Road 233 near FM 1375.

Firefighters from New Waverly, Huntsville, Crabb's Prairie, Riverside, Richards, Montgomery and North Montgomery County fire departments were providing mutual aid.

No other details were immediately available.