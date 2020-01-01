Multiple fire departments respond to fire at east Brazos County home

Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire at a home in eastern Brazos County.

The fire was reported just before 3:00 p.m. in the 8500 block of Elmo Weedon Road between Steep Hollow Road and Grassbur Road.

A caller to 911 first reported flames coming from the back of the house and into the attic. The first firefighters to arrive on the scene reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure and immediately requested a mutual aid response from area agencies.

Around 3:30 p.m. firefighters said they were in "defensive mode" and were still working to extinguish the flames.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We'll update this story as new details are made available.