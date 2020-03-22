Multiple fire departments respond to house fire in Brazos County

A fire Saturday night in northeast Brazos County caused significant damage to a house but nobody was injured, said authorities.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. in the 9500 block of Locke Road near Wheelock Hall Road between Wheelock and Wixon Valley.

"When we arrived the home was engulfed in flames. We were able to save a couple of the vehicles and thankfully nobody was home when it started. The residents were out of town," said Rick Wagner, Training Coordinator for Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene Saturday night was College Station Fire, Bryan Fire, Brazos County Volunteer Fire Departments Precinct 2, 3, and 4, and Wheelock VFD from Robertson County.