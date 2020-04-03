Multiple first responders under quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

Local first responders are taking extra precautions while they continue helping the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday, Bryan police confirmed three officers have tested positive for the virus and are under quarantine.

Texas A&M University Police confirmed four of their officers are quarantined. College Station Police say they have two quarantined. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says one deputy is quarantined. None of these law enforcement officers have tested positive for COVID-19 but are under a 14-day quarantine as a precaution.

Thursday, the City of College Station confirmed four members of the College Station Fire Department are currently under quarantine after a possible exposure.

Bryan Fire Chief Randy McGregor says they have not had to quarantine any members of their fire department at this time.

Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk says they have implemented more procedures to try and keep his deputies safe.

“We are making sure they are using their PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) and taking advantage of any assessments they take prior to arrival on scene,” said Sheriff Kirk.

Before cases of COVID-19 started showing up in the Brazos Valley, dispatch began asking callers questions about whether they were showing symptoms of the virus or have been around someone who did. This is helping first responders prepare accordingly before responding to that call for service.

Sheriff Kirk says he is concerned about the virus making its way in to the jail. So they reduced capacity from 620 to 495, releasing inmates on a $2,000 personal bond. Personal bonds mean if the person does not show up for their court date, they owe the court $2,000.

“We are very worried about the jail and having the virus enter the jail so we are going through some very extraordinary protocols for that,” said Sheriff Kirk.

College Station Fire Medical Director Rob Schmitt says their main goal is to continue serving the community safely during this pandemic.

“It’s a dynamic and very malleable process. We establish safety we have regular re-screening events,” said Dr. Schmitt.

Sheriff Kirk says first responders are staying sharp so they can continue being there for the community.

“We are what I call us the tip of the spear for protecting our community so we cannot afford to go down. So we will do what we can to prevent that,” said Sheriff Kirk.

