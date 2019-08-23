Multiple groups come together to donate car to local woman

The following is a news release from the organization OnRamp:

OnRamp, CrossCentral Church, and multiple local businesses partnered together today to gift a reliable car to an amazing woman who serves other women in the community recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.

Amy serves as the Director of the CrossCentral Women’s Recovery Center.

She dedicated her life to helping women in Bryan know God and recover from addiction. However, her ministry was severely limited by her lack of a reliable vehicle to shuttle the women she serves to court appointments, job interviews, and doctors' visits.

Fortunately, a gracious recent graduate of the Texas A&M University Bush School stepped into the gap by donating her 2007 Toyota Camry. BCS Toyota provided extensive repair work at a steep discount, Jiffy Lube at Tower Point donated four new tires, Ag Solar Guard donated a full window tint, and Maldonado Detailing made sure the car was spotless.

This afternoon, members of Amy’s church gathered together with OnRamp board members to watch her sponsor and fellow leader at CrossCentral, Elizabeth, hand her the keys to her new ride. This one reliable car will now help many women in need!

This is the twenty-eighth vehicle OnRamp has donated since being founded in October 2017. If you would like to learn more about donating or partnering with OnRamp, please visit www.onramptx.org.