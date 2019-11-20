Multiple shots fired at local apartment complex

Bryan police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday night that occurred at an apartment complex.

Just before 11:00 p.m. officers were called to the apartments in the 1800 block of Sandy Point Road near SH 21 close to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple shots were fired but nobody was injured, according to police officers on the scene.

At least one bullet went through a window in one of the apartments and another struck the tire of a vehicle. Another bullet also hit a natural gas line, prompting a response by firefighters and ATMOS crews.

Police were seen at the complex looking in the area for bullet casings and evidence. At last check, no arrests had been made.

We'll update this story when new information becomes available.