Multiple vehicles are involved in a pileup on I-45 between Madisonville and Centerville.

Photo and video taken by Kaleb Douga

Video submitted to KBTX shows several vehicles involved, including a semi-truck, in the northbound lanes of I-45 at OSR.

A medical helicopter was also sent to the scene.

Online traffic maps show significant delays in both the north and southbound lanes of I-45.

No other details were immediately available.