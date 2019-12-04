At least 2 critically injured in active shooter situation at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

An active shooter situation at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has left at least three victims injured, including two critically.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the shooter has been “secured.”

Sources tell Hawaii News Now that several civilians are among the gunshot victims.

The base is on lockdown and a PA system is urging people to take cover. Base personnel also received text messages alerting them of the situation.

Witnesses tell Hawaii News Now that the shooting happened at Drydock 2.

One witness said he was at his desk when he heard loud pops.

“I kind of recognize that as gunshots,” the witness. “I looked out in time to see the shooter, who I assume was a sailor because he was in uniform ... shoot himself.”

First responders were called to the scene about 2:30 p.m.

