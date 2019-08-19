Mumford Superintendent welcomes students back to school

Mumford ISD is welcoming students back to class on Monday, August 19. The previous week, Mumford ISD was given an A rating from the Texas Education Agency. It's a standard that staff and parents have become accustomed to at the district.

"One thing that we always urge our staff to do is to seek to improve," said Superintendent Blayne Davis. "We try real hard not to be complacent where we're at and our staff always responds. They do a tremendous job."

The 2019-2020 school year will be Davis' second year leading the district. He says It's always a learning process and just like the teachers, he's constantly looking for ways to improve.

One thing that's new in 2019 is districts across the state will have more funding, thanks to legislation passed in Austin.

"I'll tell ya, that's something that was much needed and we're excited to give out teachers some much-needed increase in compensation."

Davis says with so many opportunities in the Brazos Valley, Mumford needs to offer competitive salaries. "But also, not just with salaries but increased funding for the classroom. Teachers work hard but they need resources to do that."