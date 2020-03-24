Man charged with murder of College Station woman on New Year's Eve

A murder warrant was issued Tuesday in the homicide investigation of a College Station woman on New Year's Eve.

The warrant is connected to the death investigation of Ashli Stewart, 20, who was found deceased inside her apartment on the afternoon of December 31, 2019.

The warrant was served to Ricardo Ramirez, 23, who was already being held in the county detention center on multiple charges.

Police considered Ramirez to be a person of interest in the case early in the investigation. He was arrested on January 7 after officers found he was in possession of a stolen pistol and illegal narcotics at another apartment complex.

Stewart's roommate found her deceased inside their apartment in the 1300 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway in the early afternoon hours of New Year's Eve.

College Station police say they found Ramirez just before 7:00 p.m. on January 7 at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and approached him to find out if he was authorized to be on the property.

Police say inside his pickup truck they found a Smith and Wesson .380 that was reported stolen on December 31, 2019, during a burglary. They also found he was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a bag of methamphetamines.

Stewart was murdered on the same day the gun was reported stolen.

Several items of evidence were submitted to a Texas crime lab for DNA analysis.

Police have not elaborated on how Stewart may have died, but they believe she was killed sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

