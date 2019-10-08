There are 33 families in Bryan College Station that have a loved one with muscular dystrophy and that's exactly who our local firefighters are trying to raise money for this weekend for the fill the boot campaign.

College Stations Firefighters will fill the boot October 10-12 (Thursday-Saturday) and Bryan Firefighters will fill the boot October 11-13 (Friday-Sunday.) Both fire departments are working together collaboratively this year to raise their biggest goal yet of $100,000. Both city councils have agreed to the challenge of repelling down the Spire Hotel if they reach their goal.

Community members can participate by donating your dollars and spare change when you see a firefighter at an intersection on October 10-13th.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association benefits from the Fill the Boot campaign and supports its efforts in research, MDA Clinic, and MDA Summer Camp.

For more information, call (713) 417-9973 or visit their website.


