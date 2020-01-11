Museum of the American GI hosts Ride to the Brazos event

The Museum of the American GI hosted its Ride to the Brazos event Saturday.

Guests had the opportunity to ride a GMC CCKW 2 ½ ton 6x6 from the Museum of the American GI to the Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site. The museum said that the truck is a genuine World War II vehicle that helped carry men and equipment during the war.

Once they got to the site, they had the opportunity to explore Texas history, and then enjoy a family-style BBQ.

Leisha Mullins, Secretary and Treasurer of the Museum of the American GI said that their goal is to bring history to life.

“What we want to do is give people an immersion experience,” said Mullins. “We want them to actually experience what the military has actually experienced, whether it was from WWI with our events where we can go through our trenches, or if it’s WWII, riding in a tank or riding in a truck," she said.

Next weekend the museum is hosting its Hands-on History event, opening up its vault and putting new artifacts on display that are not normally at the museum.

More information on that event can be found in the related links section.

