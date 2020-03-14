Area businesses respond to fewer walk-in customers

Bryan vinyl store Curious Collections is making changes due to COVID-19.

Since some people are avoiding crowds, owner of Curious Collections, Mary House said she’s nervous about the future because they rely on their walk-in customers.

“Our business is nearly 90% walk-in traffic,” said House.

Because of this statistic, House knows it will impact her business.

“We do expect the sales, the walk-in sales, to drop drastically with the concerns of everyone needing to stay indoors,” said House.

House said she’s doing everything she can to avoid the spread of the virus while still encouraging people to come in.

“So we’re not shaking hands when people come in anymore,” said House. “We’re keeping our distance; you know three to six feet. I also decided not to accept cash anymore.”

On top of these changes, House is also changing her business plan.

“If you order online with us, you don’t even have to leave your house, we have a fully functioning website, and if you order online with us we will pack up your record and bring it your house and hand-deliver it,” said House.

Several companies and businesses are now offering delivery services free-of-charge as a way to keep customers happy and to fulfill their needs. Others have tweaked hours to help with restocking of store shelves.

House said she wouldn’t be surprised if some businesses closed in the future, but she doesn’t want to be one of them.

“In the areas where the virus has affected the populations severely, they’ve closed businesses altogether,” said House.

During the craziness, House is offering humor to her customers, too.

“I decided to offer a roll of toilet paper and a water bottle with every purchase over $100,” House said, laughing. “It’s created a little bit of laugher in the vinyl community.”

If you're interested in getting vinyls delivered to your home, click on the link in the related links section.