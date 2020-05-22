My Scrubtopia donates 50 uniforms to local rehab center

With the pandemic causing strain on front line workers, their uniforms inevitably endure some wear and tear.

Dennis Hastings, the owner of My Scrubtopia medical outfitter in College Station, says he saw an opportunity to step up and serve those who are serving our community.

With help from some donors, My Scrubtopia donated 50 uniforms to Accel, a rehab center also located in College Station. For Hastings, the reaction from the employees made it all worth it.

“Today's healthcare workers are on today's frontline and I could not believe how excited I was to have this opportunity to put a smile on these ladies' faces,” said Hastings.

The uniforms donated have a total value of over $3,500. Hastings says My Scrubtopia plans to donate more uniforms to other local medical centers.