Myth Monday: Exercising in the tub?

Does a hot bath burn as many calories as a 30-minute walk?

In short, no.

Mark Faries, a health and exercise expert, explains that the process in which calories are burned is dramatically different between walking and exercise.

That process is essential to understanding how we stay healthy and lose weight.

"They're burning the same amount of calories," Faries says, "insinuating that 'oh you're gonna lose the same amount of weight,' or 'you're gonna get the same health benefits,' but that's not the case."

Faries says contracting the muscles, engaging the body, and raising your heart rate are all key factors that you receive while exercising, but not while sitting in a hot bath.

He goes on to comment on the research into the hot bath technique noting the study does not account for certain variables that could potentially skew the data.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Check out Mark Faries' fitness blog in the related links.