NAMIWalks fundraising event coming to Brazos Valley

NAMIWalks is the nation's largest mental health awareness and fundraising event and for the first time, Brazos Valley residents can participate.

The community walk is Saturday, October 5 at the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus. Check-in is at 8:00 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9:00 a.m.

The event is family-friendly and there is no cost to register, but donations are encouraged. Money raised will go to NAMI Brazos Valley to provide mental health resources to the community.

For more information or to register, visit .