Former Texas A&M football player reacts to NCAA's decision on athlete compensation

On Tuesday, the NCAA voted unanimously to start modifying rules to pay college athletes.

The board designated three separate divisions of the organization to start figuring out how to update their rules so student-athletes can get paid.

Athletes will begin to profit based on their names, images, and likenesses.

Texas A&M University Sports Management Professor Shane Hudson does not think their original values align with this decision.

"I think the NCAA wants to do as little damage to the system right now as they possibly can," said Hudson. "They're saying yes, we're going to go through with it, but I don't know how they're going to do that."

"In years past, these students were just supposed to be student athletes just playing for the enjoyment of the game," said Hudson. "That's the principle that this multibillion-dollar organization was built off of."

The NCAA wants to have new rules implemented by January 2021.

Former Texas A&M Football Player Ryan Swope thinks paying athletes will have a negative impact on college sports.

"By taking this route, I think it's going to ruin college football," said Swope. "College Football is all about playing for your brothers, your teammates, your coaches."

Swope also understands that these athletes bring in large sums of money to these schools and the NCAA.

"I understand why you would feel entitled to collecting," said Swope.

Swope said he played college football for one reason.

"I came to Texas A&M to play for the Aggies," said Swope. "I met some exceptional people along the way."

The NCAA said they must embrace change so they can provide the best experience for college athletes. Swope feels like it will change the college experience.

Swope said, "I think if we start paying these kids, it's going to turn into a me thing, instead of a we thing."

If you are interested in learning more about the agreement, the article is attached in the Related Links section.