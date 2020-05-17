NFL player arrested for DWI, gun charges in Montgomery County

According to a press release, Montgomery County Communications received a 911 call from a concerned driver Saturday night around 9 p.m. They said a man, later identified as Ed Oliver, 22, was driving a white F250 recklessly while pulling a trailer with an ATV.

The caller said the area of Highway 242 they were traveling was a construction zone with a 45 mph speed limit. Oliver was not able to stay in his own lane and was speeding.

A deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office located and stopped the vehicle on FM 242 near FM 1485.

After failing field sobriety tests, Oliver was placed in custody for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Inside Oliver’s vehicle, deputies found a small caliber pistol; Texas law states that one cannot be in possession of a handgun while engaged in criminal activity. Oliver was also charged with misdemeanor Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

Oliver is a defensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills. He was drafted by the Bills in the first round to the 2019 NFL Draft.

