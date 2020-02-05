NJ quintuplets surprised with college scholarship

College is an expensive investment, but Paolo and Silvia Pavolo will not have to worry about how their quintuplets will have to pay for college.

Quintuplets are accepted to Montclair State University, all expenses paid. (Source: CNN, WPIX)

Victoria, Masha, Ashley, Mike and Marcus Pavolo were born prematurely at just two pounds each in 2002. Each 17-year-old is an accomplished student and they all were accepted to Montclair State University. Their acceptance came with another surprise.

“We wanted to make sure you all had the opportunity to come to Montclair State completely tuition and fee free,” a representative from the school said.

The quintuplets thought they were meeting with the representative to talk about financial aid.

“To find out we’re going for free ... a heavy weight has been lifted,” Masha said.

The quintuplets have aspirations to become a doctor, lawyer, teacher, dietitian and accountant.

“Everything we do is to be the best we can because our parents worked really hard,” Victoria said. "They worked hard, so I think we pay it back to them by doing good in school.

The university has committed to paying $65,000 a year over the next 4 years.

