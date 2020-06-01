NOAA National Hurricane Center: 2020 will be an active hurricane season

Federal forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration last month predicted as many as 19 named storms would form this Hurricane season. Out of those 19, as many as 10 will be hurricanes.

It's just one of many forecasts that predict an unusually busy season in 2020. Ken Graham, the Director of the NOAA National Hurricane Center, says each forecast plays a role in shaping the season.

"There's no one parameter that determines an active or slow season," Graham explains, "it's a number of things that come into play to make it an active one and all signs point to an active season."

He says that doesn't necessarily mean more destruction. In fact, Graham says that it's nearly impossible to predict the strength of these storms. But, he says, that's no excuse not to be prepared. Graham says people away from the coast may feel safe, but he says that's where problems occur.

"Even if you're inland, you've gotta be ready." Graham comments.

He says it's good to have a plan but it's even more important to asses the risks associated with each storm. Graham encourages everyone to identify problems that could arise in the middle of a storm and work to mitigate them even before a storm is in the forecast.

He says his team is on the lookout as we begin hurricane season.

"We're here 24/7 monitoring marine forecasts," Graham tells us, "we're ready here in the hurricane center."