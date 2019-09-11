NRA provides grant to help local law enforcement agency

Constable J.P. Ingram is proud to announce the National Rifle Association Foundation has issued a grant totaling $5,800 to the Brazos County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office for firearms training and supplies.

The NRA Foundation provides financial support to eligible organizations and has given over $267 million in such grants since 1990.

Constable Ingram requested the $5,800 grant to purchase a patrol rifle, training ammunition, and training supplies for Precinct 3 deputies.

Brazos County Precinct 3 deputies are responsible for all manners of civil process (such as serving summons and writs), serving as bailiff security for the county justice courts, and all other normal duties of peace officers such as responding to calls for service, stopping traffic law offenders, warrant arrests, and helping other area law enforcement agencies throughout Brazos County in times of need.

Constable Ingram expressed his gratitude to the NRA Foundation since the grant enables our deputies to have the best tools and training to perform the best service possible to the citizens and visitors of Brazos County.