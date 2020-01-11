NWS finds evidence of EF-1 tornado in Burleson county

A brief tornado touched down in Burleson County Friday night as a line of strong to severe storms swept through the Brazos Valley. Multiple reports of wind damage and power outages occurred all across the area as winds gusted over 50 mph in some locations prompting Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and a couple Tornado Warnings.

The most significant damage occurred in Burleson County. The National Weather Service in Houston-Galveston conducted a survey of the area Saturday and found damage consistent with an EF-1 rated tornado.

The tornado touched down 6 miles WSW of Caldwell and was only on the ground for about one minute. The path of the damage was 0.11 miles long and 100 yards wide. Peak winds were estimated at 100 mph destroying a shed, throwing a trailer 40 yards and snapping numerous trees in its path.

At this time, no other damage surveyed from Friday night was found to be consistent with tornado damage, but rather straight-line wind damage, which could have gusted at times 60 mph to 80 mph.