NY Times Best Selling Author hosts book signing in College Station

A New York Times Best Selling Author is promoting his new book in College Station.

"The First Wave" was released in May. It's about the D-Day warriors who led the way to victory in World War II.

Author Alex Kershaw will be at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center at the George Bush Presidential Library on Thursday.

The book signing will begin at 5:00 p.m. with a lecture at 6:00 p.m. Books will be available for purchase at the event.

For more information, visit calendar.tamu.edu/bushschool.