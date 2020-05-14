NYSE to partially reopen trading floor after Memorial Day

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Stock Exchange will partially reopen its trading floor later this month after closing it in late March due to the coronavirus.

Stacey Cunningham, president of the NYSE, said Thursday that the trading floor will reopen to a subset of brokers the day after Memorial Day.

The brokers that are allowed to return will have to wear protective masks while working and follow social-distancing requirements, Cunningham said in a post published in The Wall Street Journal.

Many of the floor traders will continue to work remotely as they have been since March 23, when the NYSE shifted to all-electronic trading.

